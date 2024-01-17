Six Men Were Convicted Of Murdering Chicago Rapper FBG Duck In 2020

Six men have been convicted of murdering Chicago rapper FBG Duck in 2020, according to The Chicago Sun-Times. The jury came to the conclusion after two days of deliberations, determining that the six men — members of the O Block set of the Black Disciples gang associated with rappers like Chief Keef and King Von — were all guilty of at least one count.

The six men, Charles “C Murda” Liggins, Kenneth “Kenny Mac” Roberson, Tacarlos “Los” Offerd, Christopher “C Thang” Thomas, Ralph “Teezy” Turpin, and Marcus “Muwop” Smart, were accused of shooting Duck (real name Carlton Weekly) outside a clothing store in August 2020, hitting Duck’s girlfriend and another bystander. The shooting was prompted by a series of diss tracks exchanged between Duck, representing the Tookaville set of the Gangster Disciples, and Von, who prosecutors say put a bounty on Duck before his own death in Atlanta that autumn. (Two years later, another member of FBG, FBG Cash, was also shot and killed in Chicago.)

Five of the defendants were identified from surveillance footage and tracked through the shooting through city surveillance cameras, while shell casings found in one of Roberson’s car tied the vehicle to the scene. One other defendant, Ezell Rawls, killed himself during the investigation. Although defense lawyers argued that the evidence was slim and circumstantial, the evidence presented was convincing enough for the jury.