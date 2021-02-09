Los Angeles singer-songwriter Fifty Grand is the latest to take the Uproxx stage, performing his song “Reasons” for UPROXX Sessions. In a bit of a departure from the last few weeks up high-energy performances from DDG, Trippie Redd and Drakeo The Ruler, “Reasons” is a much more solemn-sounding song with ambiguous meaning and menacing undertones.

Fifty Grand first rose to prominence on the early underground wave of SoundCloud rebels like Bones and SeshHollowWaterBoys. Inspired by artists like Phantogram, Fifty molded his voice around those he most admired and began working with TeamSesh, eventually breaking off to form his own like-minded collective, Red Mirror.

The singer explained the meaning behind “Reasons” in a 2018 interview, saying: “It’s a song about revenge. Some of these songs that I write, I don’t know where they’re coming from. I just kind of let it happen and I go back and dissect later, connect the dots. It always seems to be connected to the horrors of bodily existence. This video, in particular, was about taking revenge on the world for being born into life without asking for it.”

Watch Fifty Grand perform “Reasons” above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.