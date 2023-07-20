Finesse2Tymes might well be on the cusp of a huge breakout after being featured on the 2023 XXL Freshman Class cover thanks to the success of his viral hit “Back End,” but that didn’t stop him from getting into some legal trouble in Houston this weekend. Local news reported that the Houston Police Department has issued a warrant for the Memphis rapper’s arrest for allegedly stealing a rental car earlier this year.

Finesse2Tymes, whose legal name is Ricky Hampton, was charged with felony theft between $30,000 and $150,000 after a supposed associate told Enterprise employees the rapper was using it — well over a month after it was supposed to have been returned. The car, an Infiniti QX80 SUV, was rented by Ronald Bell on February 28 with a return date of March 10. However, after a 10-day demand letter sent on April 10 received no response, Enterprise employees called Bell, who told them Finesse2Tymes had the car, connecting him on a three-way call.

Hampton said he and the car were in Atlanta and that he’d bring it back three days later, on April 23. On April 24, the car was reported stolen. Traffic cameras showed the car being driven around Houston that day and police recovered the vehicle on April 25 at a recording studio being driven by a woman who said Finesse had hired her a few days before and giving her the car to run his errands. Hopefully, Finesse can resolve the issue before August, when he’s scheduled to join fellow Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo on his Larger Than Life Tour.