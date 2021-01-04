D Smoke’s Uplifting ‘It’s OK’ Video Showcases Some Talented Youth

The new year is already off to an optimistic start thanks to the efforts of Inglewood’s breakout artist, D Smoke. The Grammy-nominated rapper returned with a brand-new song over the weekend, “It’s OK,” delivering a positive message and showcasing some talented youths in the song’s accompanying music video. D Smoke released the video today after debuting the song a few weeks ago.

The cleverly shot video sees D Smoke recruiting the kids as hype men, backup dancers, and musicians, as the video breaks down with a marching band and becoming an exuberant display of joy in a backlot. Throughout, D Smoke’s rapid-fire verses express his uplifting outlook — even when he flexes a pump-action shotgun and warns that he believes in using it for self-defense.

D Smoke, the winner of the inaugural season of Netflix’s Rhythm + Flow, is nominated for a Best Rap Album Grammy for his debut album, Black Habits. He most recently released the “Closer To God” video from the album with his brother SiR. He also appeared in Houston rapper Tobe Nwigwe’s “Headshots” video and collaborated with Berkley’s Rexx Life Raj on the song “Optimistic” for Empire’s Voices For Change compilation.

Watch D Smoke’s “It’s OK” video above.