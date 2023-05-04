Fireboy DML teamed with Ed Sheeran for a “Peru” remix to close out 2021 and carried those vibes into 2022 with another “Peru” remix alongside 21 Savage and Blxst. He got a little bit later of a start on 2023, but it’s worth the wait.

“Thank you for your patience, always,” Fireboy DML wrote to Instagram on Wednesday, May 3. “My first single this year, ‘Someone’ audio and video out now! Let’s go [four rocket emojis].”

The pulsating track is accompanied by an intimate video directed by Bruno Marin.

The five-minute video opens by setting the scene in Warsaw, Poland. Fireboy is preparing to be met by countless excited fans on stage. The faces in the crowd have nothing on the woman he’s kicking it with backstage. We see vignettes of the perks of tour life — from Hamburg, Germany to Berlin, Germany — but nobody nor nothing makes Fireboy light up like one-on-one time with her.

“But if you leave / What happens to me?” Fireboy DML softly sings. “Where do I find someone, someone / Someone to love me?”

And midway through the video, Fireboy’s fears come to fruition. They hit a snag. She interrupts one of Fireboy’s rehearsals and asks, “What’s going on?” He’s confused, but she doesn’t let up: “What the hell are you doing? You’re an a**hole. Why did you make me come here? I don’t even know why I’m here.”

She bolts out, and he’s left baffled before chasing after her. He asks her what’s going on, and she’s incredulous that he can’t figure out for himself why she’s upset.

“You flew me from Italy to join you on tour, and this is the treatment I’m receiving,” she says.

Fireboy DML tries to apologize, sort of, but it’s not warmly received. He’s tired of making sacrifices, which predictably is also not received well. But by the end, they’ve worked through it and resume their honeymoon phase.

The fast-paced, tour-themed video juxtaposes what Fireboy DML described as his natural demeanor to Rolling Stone last year.

“I’ve always been reclusive, placing priority on solitude, having alone time, and I’ve never really been the going-out person,” he said. “Growing as a person and into the industry, seeing things, I realized how important it is to hold on to that part of me that always seeks solitude after a long period of time of exchanging energy out there.”

Watch the “Someone” video above.