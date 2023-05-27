Houston rapper Monaleo received a double blessing this week. Today (May 26), the “We Not Humping” rapper took to Instagram to announce that just days before the release of her debut project, Where The Flowers Don’t Die, she gave birth to a baby.

In the post, she revealed that the birth took place at home by way of a natural water birth, with no epidural.

“[I] was debating on sharing this but this my greatest accomplishment,” Monaleo wrote, “above any accolade.”

Elsewhere in the post, she thanked her partner in parenthood, rapper Stunna 4 Vegas, for his boundless support throughout the journey.

“i’m so glad we got to share this beautiful experience together,” she said. “I love you more than life!!!!!!”

She continued, with a special message for her baby, welcoming the newborn to their new life, and made a special promise to them to ensure their wellbeing.

“i can’t wait to create the safest space for you to be the super nova you are. mama loves you stinky,” she said.

Where The Flowers Don’t Die is out now via Stomp Down. Find more information here.