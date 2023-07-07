Google Pixel, Mass Appeal, and Sony Music Entertainment Certified’s “Pixel RePresents” series continues with Flo Milli and her boisterous new single “Flo The Whistle.” As you’ve probably guessed, “Flo The Whistle” is a reimagining of Too Short’s 2006 hit “Blow The Whistle,” right down to Milli’s clever homage to the original’s cover art. However, where the original is mostly remembered for repeated refrains of Short’s favorite word, Milli’s is an empowerment anthem in which she boasts that she’s getting money and can have any man she wants.

Pixel RePresents launched late last month with Lola Booke, who reinterpreted “Grindin'” by Clipse with “Blind ‘Em.” The idea of the project is to have women in hip-hop recreate some of rap’s biggest hits, culminating in the Pix Tape EP, which will drop next month to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. It’s a way to acknowledge women’s oftentimes overlooked and underrated contributions to the culture.

Flo Milli, meanwhile, has been busy this year, dropping “Whole Family” with Saucy Santana, “Anything Flows” with Maiya The Don, 2Rare, and Kari Faux. Her career’s doing great, and continues to go up with each passing day.

Listen to Flo Milli’s new take on “Flo The Whistle” below.