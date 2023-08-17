Who Are The Openers For Janelle Monáe’s ‘The Age Of Pleasure Tour?’

Janelle Monáe’s The Age Of Pleasure Tour kicks off later this month, and today, the non-binary icon revealed the tour’s openers. In addition to Monáe’s longtime collaborator Jidenna, the tour will also receive support from viral breakouts Flyana Boss, Chicago singer-songwriter Dreamer Isioma, and rapper/producer Nana Kwabena. Anticipation for the tour is high thanks to the hedonistic, NSFW rollout for The Age Of Pleasure, so each of these acts will certainly benefit from the extra exposure.

Monáe embraced a different kind of exposure as they prepared to release their well-received candidate album of the summer, showing off plenty of skin the videos for songs like “Lipstick Lover” and “Water Slide.” They attributed their newfound tendency to get their kit off to being “much happier when my titties are out,” which certainly ruffled feathers in certain corners of the internet. However, Janelle received support from fellow musicians like Cardi B, who posted an NSFW tweet of her own in response, SZA, who offered a message of approval, and Jason Isbell, who registered his confusion that there’d be any backlash in the first place. In any case, none of the criticism has slowed the singer, who lived up to her promise that you cannot police her by flashing the audience at Essence Fest.

Check out the dates for The Age Of Pleasure Tour below.

08/30 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

08/31 – Vancouver, BC @ UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

09/02 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

09/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

09/07 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

09/09 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

09/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

09/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Stifel Theatre

09/14 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

09/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

09/20 – Montreal, QB @ Mtelus

09/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/24 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem*

09/26 – New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

09/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02 – Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

10/04 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

10/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre Atlanta

10/09 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

10/10 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

10/11 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater

10/15 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

10/18 – Inglewood, CA @ YouTube Theater