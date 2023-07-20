As the samples utilized in hip-hop spinoffs like drill and Jersey club have gotten wilder and wilder, it was only a matter of time until someone reached way back and started plugging in classical music. Kaliii beats everybody to the punch with her new single “KToven,” which as you might expect, mashes up a Beethoven standard (“Für Elise”) with a hammering (get it?) Jersey club beat. In the video, which Kaliii dropped today along with the song, Black ballerinas surround a grand piano doing pliés while the Atlanta rapper sticks to twerking.

“KToven” is one hell of a follow-up to Kaliii’s prior single, “Area Codes,” which was billed by many as one of the songs of the summer. “Area Codes” had a string of follow-up remixes, including the “850 Remix” with Luh Tyler and the “773 Remix” with Mello Buckzz. She eventually put them together into the Area Codes Edition of her debut EP, Toxic Chocolate.

Kaliii also teamed up with burgeoning K-pop girl group FIFTY FIFTY on the Barbie soundtrack single, “Barbie Dreams.” The former XXL Freshman is on a roll and doesn’t look to slow down anytime soon.

Watch the “KToven” video above.

