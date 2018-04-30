Foo Fighters Brought Out John Travolta During A Recent Concert For A Special ‘Grease’ Tribute

You never know what can happen at a Foo Fighters concert. Dave Grohl and company are known for staging sometimes three-hour long marathons of unmitigated rock excellence, mixing unique and creative covers alongside some of the best material from the band’s extensive back-catalog. You also never know who you might see onstage at a Foo Fighters concert either.

During a recent show on Sunday night in Jacksonville, Florida, the Foos were already deep into their set when they brought out none other than the actor John Travolta to make a quick cameo. While Travolta waved to the crowd, the band kicked into a quick rendition of the song “You’re The One That I Want” from his classic movie Grease. “It’s too much. It’s too much. Thank you and good night,” Grohl said after Travolta left the stage.

As it turns out, Travolta wasn’t the only actor/singer who guested with the Foos on Sunday. ’80s rock legend Billy Idol was also on-hand during the show and when his turn in the spotlight began, Grohl enticed him to sing the John Lennon solo classic “Gimme Some Truth” with the band.

The lesson here is obvious: Keep your head on a swivel when Dave Grohl is in charge.

