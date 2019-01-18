Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi have been chosen to perform the Super Bowl halftime show this year, but if that doesn’t float your boat and you’re looking for an alternative music spectacle around the same time of the big game, there are options. For instance, Bud Light and On Location Experiences are throwing their own festival with Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Migos, Ludacris, and Aerosmith. DirecTV is also once again hosting its annual Super Saturday Night event, which will feature performances from Run The Jewels and Foo Fighters. Now Dave Grohl and company have decided to tease their appearance with a football-themed sketch that’s pretty funny.

The clip begins with Fox NFL Sunday personalities Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, and Michael Strahan, rocking ’70s-style looks and introducing an “unlikely team of misfits,” the San Fernando Jackolopes. The team’s captain is Dave Grohl’s character Larry Butz, who gets off the bus flask in hand. Menefee says of Butz, “He’s got an outstanding arrest and conviction record after 36 arrests in the past 36 weeks! Who does that?!” From there, the team goes through a practice, and of course, there are hilarious mishaps galore.

The Super Saturday Night concert goes down on February 2 at Atlantic Station in Atlanta, and the band’s performance will be streamed live online beginning at 11 PM ET.