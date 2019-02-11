Getty Image

So far, 2019 has brought lineup announcements for a handful of genre-specific festivals, like the indie-centric lineups for Just Like Heaven and Merge Records’ 30th anniversary fest. Those have been great, but sometimes, you want a festival that’s going to have a bit of everything, and that’s where Kentucky’s Forecastle Festival comes in. The Louisville fest just announced its 2019 lineup, and there really is something for everybody.

The headliners are The Killers, Anderson .Paak And The Free Nationals, and The Avett Brothers, which in itself is a pretty varied mix. It only gets more diverse from there, though. Indie rock fans will enjoy Dawes, Portugal. The Man, Calpurnia, and more. If you like your indie more pop-leaning, there’s Chvrches, Maggie Rogers, Chromeo, and others. When it comes to hip-hop, you got Noname, Nelly, Playboy Carti, Denzel curry, and more. There’s also a good portion of folk and even country groups, like First Aid Kit, Midland, and others. No matter what type of music fan shows up at this festival, it’s not likely they would walk away from the experience without seeing at least one performance that’s in their lane.

Tickets are on sale beginning February 13, so learn more about that via the festival website. In the meantime, check out the full poster below.