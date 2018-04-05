Frances Bean Cobain Follows In Her Parents’ Footsteps With Her First Original Song

#Kurt Cobain
04.05.18 27 mins ago

Frances Bean Cobain has very occasionally dipped her toes into playing music, like the time she very briefly covered Jimmy Eat World in 2016. She has by no means made a music career for herself, despite her parents being Kurt Cobain (who died 24 years ago today) and Courtney Love, but she seems to at least have an interest in writing her own music, since she just shared a snippet of her first original song.

In a new Instagram video, she goes a capella on the untitled song, which includes lyrics about Jesus and Heaven. She captioned the video, “A) there are so many memeable moments in this clip B) I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self C) not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.”

