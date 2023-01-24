Freddie Gibbs Performed A Satin-Smooth ‘SSS’ Medley With Anderson .Paak On ‘Fallon’

Freddie Gibbs showed off his “Aquaman lungs” on Monday night (January 23) on The Tonight Show with Anderson .Paak to perform a medley of songs from his major-label debut album, Soul Sold Separately. Gibbs’ gift for breath control is already legendary but last night, a huge audience got to witness his prowess as he blazed through satin-smooth renditions of “Blackest In The Room” and “Feel No Pain.”

Dappered down in an all-black two-piece suit, Gibbs appeared not to take a breath as he recited his rapid-fire lyrics backed by The Roots. .Paak kept his usual ’70s-inspired look, with a fur-cuffed jacket and his signature cabbie hat, brushing the dirt off Gibbs’ shoulders.

Although Soul Sold Separately (and its recently-released deluxe edition) is barely half a year old, Gibbs refuses to rest on his laurels. He recently revealed that he’s currently working on as many as four albums at once, including his oft-teased R&B album.

Watch Freddie Gibbs’ late-night performance on The Tonight Show above. He’s also expressed a wish to branch out dramatically with more film and television roles after the positive reception for his feature debut, Down With The King, so don’t be surprised if the next time we see him with Jimmy Fallon and the gang, he’s sitting on the couch with that 1,000-watt smile beaming.

