French Montana took 2018 off, but this year, he’s hit the promotional trail heavy with a flurry of activity, from the Max B joint mixtape Coke Wave 4 to a slew of singles with Blueface, Future, Lil Pump, and Quality Control Music. Today, he shares the video for “Suicide Doors,” his latest single featuring Atlanta rising star Gunna. The video is directed by Kid Art and takes place in a tropical rainforest, with exotic pets, exotic cars, and enough jewelry to sink a yacht. There’s even a cameo from world-famous restauranteur Mr. Chow, who hangs out with Gunna and French as they point-pose at an overhead camera.

Over synth-strong beat produced by frequent French collaborator Harry Fraud, Gunna and French spit big flexes, with Gunna bragging that “minks and chinchillas on my n—-s and my hoes” and French assuring the listener that “my diamonds jumpin’ like Dominique [Wilkins, the basketball player famously known as one of the best dunkers in NBA history and sometimes called ‘The Human Highlight Film’].”

French’s next album is reportedly called Steak Sauce and will apparently feature all three of his big 2019 singles: “Slide” featuring Blueface and Lil TJay, “No Stylist” featuring Drake, and “Wiggle It,” which features City Girls and also appears on Quality Control: Control The Streets Vol. 2. There’s no formal announcement of a release date, but stay tuned.