Inglewood rapper FrostyDaSnowmann fully believes he’s “That Guy” and does a pretty good job of trying to convince viewers of the same in this week’s UPROXX Sessions. Featuring a stripped-down beat and the off-kilter flow that’s become a signature of the LA underground scene, Frosty sports a fit that goes well with his moniker and does all the witty trash-talking that has made LA’s underground so hilariously engaging.

The rapper is bouncing back after recovering from a shooting in his hometown this past August. Prior to that, he was attempting a career reset after a two-year stint in prison on assault and theft charges. He first caught attention in 2016 with his single “Milwaukee Bucks” produced by Ron-Ron, one of the focal points of the “New LA” movement. Since his release, he’s been consistently releasing music independently on his YouTube channel featuring fellow members of the wave 1TakeJay and Almighty Suspect.

Watch FrostyDaSnowmann’s chilly “That Guy” for UPROXX Sessions above.

