In April, Future unveiled his new album I Never Liked You, which instantly went No. 1 and was packed with great tracks like “Puffin On Zootiez” and “Holy Ghost.” To celebrate the LP further, he went on Jimmy Kimmel Live for a performance.

Future kicked off his appearance by walking on the stage and sitting across from the host. “So how is the future, relatively speaking?” asked Kimmel. Future answered, “I be drifting off sometimes.” The screen faded into a new scene — a daydream in which he gave a hypnotizing performance of his song “Love You Better.” He rapped thoughtfully from an armchair as the floor became covered with a thick blanket of smoke.

Future just recently sold his publishing for “high eight figures.” In a statement, he said, ” “I put everything into my music, and I wanted to make sure these were in good hands as I thought about the next chapter of these songs. I’m proud to partner up with Rene [McLean, Influence Media partner and founding advisor] and the team at Influence Media and send a signal that this music has timeless value. My music is my art, and these songs represent some of the most precious artwork of my career.”

Watch Future perform “Love You Better” above.