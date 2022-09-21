Future dropped the new music video for his song “I’m Dat N****” yesterday as the latest single from his 2022 album I Never Liked You. The video follows the rapper on a luxurious Paris vacation, where he rides on a yacht, attends fancy dinners with models, and spends his money at designer stores (specifically, Celine).

The music video also shifts in terms of visual influence, including a grainy film style, before switching the color scheme to black & white towards the end. “I just left, she textin’ me she miss me,” Future notes during the song’s second verse as he stands on what appears to be a hotel balcony. Slow Burnz, Dy Crazy, and Southside produced the single, which also interpolates Young Thug’s 2019 song “Hot.”

As Future’s fifth single, it follows up his earlier I Never Liked You songs, from “Holy Ghost,” “Puffin On Zootiez,” “Love You Better,” and “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems. In addition, Future’s album contains several collaborations with notable artists. He teamed up with Kanye West for “Keep It Burnin,” Gunna and Young Thug on “For A Nut,” and even brought Drake back again for another song titled “I’m On One.”

Watch the music video for Future’s “I’m Dat N****” above.