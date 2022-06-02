Another standout single from Future’s new album, I Never Liked You, has received the video treatment. Unlike the video for “Wait For You,” which imagines Future and Drake as medieval knights, or the more abstract “Keep It Burning” video with Kanye West, the new video for “Puffin On Zootiez” takes a more literal approach, visually recreating the feeling of being extremely stoned with warped, smoky visuals. Future mainly appears in blurry, out-of-focus close-ups and performance shots seen through kaleidoscopic lenses.

I Never Liked You, Future’s ninth studio album, was also one of his most successful, landing at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 222,000 equivalent units sold — the biggest release of 2022 at the time. While that number was eventually blown away by Kendrick Lamar and his new album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, those 222,000 units are reflective of Future’s continued popularity after over a decade in the rap spotlight. In addition to being a big moment for Future, though, it also gave collaborators like Drake and Tems big accomplishments. “Wait For You” gave Drake his tenth No. 1 single on the Hot 100, making him the first rapper with that achievement. Tems’ appearance on the single also made her the first African artist to ever debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Watch Future’s “Puffin On Zootiez” video above.