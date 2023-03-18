Singer and founding Parliament-Funkadelic member Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins is dead at 81. The news arrived today from Fuzzy’s Parliament bandmate George Clinton, who took to Instagram to honor the late artist.

“We are saddened to announce the passing of an original Parliament-Funkadelic member, Clarence Eugene “Fuzzy” Haskins (born June 8, 1941-March 17th, 2023),” read the post’s caption.

Fuzzy and Clinton first began working together in 1960, when Fuzzy become part of Clinton’s Doo Wop group, The Parliaments. Parliament later evolved into Parliament-Funkadelic in the ’70s, however, in 1976, he parted ways with the group due to financial and management differences. Still, Clinton still considered him family, according to Clinton’s website.

At the time of writing, a cause of death had not yet been reported. Several musicians have taken to social media to pay tribute to Fuzzy.

“Rest In Funkentelechy my brother,” said Questlove of The Roots.

“Prayer’s going out to Clarence ‘Fuzzys’ Haskins family & friends.,” said his P-Funk bandmate Bootsy Collins. “We lost his frequency today. 3-17- 23. He was an original Parliament/Funkadelic inducted in the RHOF. We will miss u my friend, bandmate & Soul brother! Thx u for ur guidance in my pup year’s. Bootsy baby!!”

In 1997, Fuzzy was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. The organization posted a tribute from their Twitter account recalling his legacy.