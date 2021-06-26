It’s been a little over a year since G Herbo delivered his last album, PTSD, which was hailed as one of the top hip-hop releases from that year. Fast-forward to the present and the rapper is already gearing up to share his follow-up. Titled 25, it was recently revealed that it will arrive next week, on July 2. A trailer also accompanied the announcement and in it, G Herbo shares the inspiration for his new album.

“I ain’t never seen myself going this far in life, I always wanted to be somebody since I was a kid,” he says in the opening of the video. “I’ve seen death way too many times. I’ve been shot, been to jail, I done been broke and I took everything that came with this street shit … all the killing, fear … overcoming that fear.”

He adds, “Now that I’m ’25,’ I feel like I’m at the top of my game. All the bad sh*t I’ve been through, that’s why I am the way I am I always just kept my head high, staying 10 toes down … I know it’s light at the end of the tunnel.”

You can view the cover art and trailer for 25 above.

25 is out 7/2 via Machine/Epic. Pre-order it here.