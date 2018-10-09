Los Angeles alt-rockers Girlpool are back with two new singles to follow up last year’s fantastic Powerplant. “Lucy’s” is a melancholy track about wishing that your wishy-washy partner could see the ambition potential that you see in them. “Where You Sink” is showcases a mechanical-sounding drumbeat and Harmony Tividad’s longing vocals, with lyrics about loving someone who spends all their time in their own head.
“Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink” are gorgeous tracks, full of the intimately portrayed vocal and lyrical emotion the band is known for. Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s vocals double one another on “Where You Sink,” and the song is a beautiful showcase for Tucker’s shifting voice. The two tracks are some of the first new material Girlpool has recorded and released since Tucker began transitioning (Tucker prefers they/them pronouns). Tucker sounds more confident and comfortable than ever, especially on “Lucy’s,” where they sing lead vocals.
Girlpool are currently on tour with fellow indie rockers Porches. Check out Girlpool’s upcoming tour dates below, and listen to “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink” above.
10/24 — Greenfield, MA @ Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center
10/25 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre
10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre
10/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room
10/28 — Detroit, MI @ El Club
10/30 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
10/31 — Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College
11/01 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
11/02 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade
11/04 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
11/05 — College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse
11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
