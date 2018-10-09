Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Los Angeles alt-rockers Girlpool are back with two new singles to follow up last year’s fantastic Powerplant. “Lucy’s” is a melancholy track about wishing that your wishy-washy partner could see the ambition potential that you see in them. “Where You Sink” is showcases a mechanical-sounding drumbeat and Harmony Tividad’s longing vocals, with lyrics about loving someone who spends all their time in their own head.

“Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink” are gorgeous tracks, full of the intimately portrayed vocal and lyrical emotion the band is known for. Tividad and Cleo Tucker’s vocals double one another on “Where You Sink,” and the song is a beautiful showcase for Tucker’s shifting voice. The two tracks are some of the first new material Girlpool has recorded and released since Tucker began transitioning (Tucker prefers they/them pronouns). Tucker sounds more confident and comfortable than ever, especially on “Lucy’s,” where they sing lead vocals.

Girlpool are currently on tour with fellow indie rockers Porches. Check out Girlpool’s upcoming tour dates below, and listen to “Lucy’s” and “Where You Sink” above.

10/24 — Greenfield, MA @ Hawks and Reed Performing Arts Center

10/25 — Somerville, MA @ Somerville Theatre

10/26 — Montreal, QC @ Fairmount Theatre

10/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Rec Room

10/28 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/30 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

10/31 — Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell College

11/01 — St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

11/02 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

11/03 — Atlanta, GA @ Hell at The Masquerade

11/04 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

11/05 — College Park, MD @ Milkboy Arthouse

11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer