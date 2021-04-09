Giveon is undoubtedly one of the brightest and most talented faces in the latest class of R&B artists. It’s a title he claimed in 2020 thanks the release of his Take Time and When It’s All Said And Done EPs. Even though they were both highlights of last year’s R&B releases, Giveon continues to ensure that both projects receive additional shine in 2021.

The latest example of this comes with the Long Beach singer’s daytime TV debut on Ellen. It’s here that he delivered a slow-burning performance of “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Backed by a guitar and pianist, Giveon let his baritone vocals fly for the passionate performance.

The performance comes after Giveon earned his first No. 1 single thanks to his contribution to Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” track, which also saw a guest appearance from Daniel Caesar. The achievement was one of a few highlight moments that occurred this year for the Long Beach native. He also took his talents to NPR’s Tiny Desk for a dazzling set that included performances of “The Beach” and “Stuck On You.” He’s also just weeks removed from the release of When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time, which combined his 2020 EPs into one project with the addition of “All To Me.”

You can watch the “Heartbreak Anniversary” performance above.

When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time is out now via Not So Fast/Epic Records. Get it here.