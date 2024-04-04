GloRilla recently visited Club Shay Shay and reacted to LeBron James rapping along to “Yeah Glo!” At the time, GloRilla said, “My whole family, they big on sports. My dad and my brothers, and so it felt like a family trophy to me because they love this sh*t. Like, they watch this sh*t all day, and so all them was like, ‘You got LeBron singing your song?!'” The Memphis rapper added, “Nobody could tell me sh*t. I got LeBron’s co-sign. LeBron don’t co-sign [just] anybody.”

But nobody’s co-sign means more to GloRilla than her father’s.

Also this week, GloRilla stopped by the Tamron Hall Show and was brought to tears when Hall surprised her with a video from her father, Edwin C. Woods Sr.

“I’m the father of GloRilla, otherwise known as my baby, Gloria Woods,” he said. “I am very proud of my daughter. She has risen from humble beginnings to going to The White House. I am extremely proud of Gloria and may she have many, many more days of success.”

Meanwhile, GloRilla was crying real tears in the studio. “I love my dad so much,” she said. “He’s like one of the closest people to my heart. I love my dad.”

Glo touched on several other topics with Hall, including her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, the origin of her birth name (Gloria Hallelujah Woods), her gospel roots, and her recent trip to The White House, which resulted in a viral video with President Joe Biden.

Watch the clip above.

