GloRilla Asserts She And Megan Thee Stallion Are Both ‘Thick AF’ In A Preview Of Their New Collaboration

One of my favorite things about GloRilla is her running joke about being “thick.” Obviously the Memphis trickster is very petite (despite recently adding some… ahem… size up top), but talks herself up like she’s draggin’ a wagon, and honestly, we should all be that confident. Even when Glo is standing next to “the best ass on Instagram,” Megan Thee Stallion, she never breaks kayfabe, twerking it out with Meg like they’re identical twins.

Glo even captioned a video in which they do just that while previewing a new collaboration “Me and Meg Thick AF!!!” The song, meanwhile, is an absolute scorcher, with the two rappers hyping each other up: “Go Meg! Go Meg! Go Meg! Go Meg!” goes Glo. “Get ’em Glo! Get ’em Glo! Get ’em Glo! Get ’em Glo!” Meg shoots back. Yeah, this one is going Looney Tunes on the apps when it drops — which it will probably do on GloRilla’s new mixtape, EhhThang EhhThang, which drops this Friday, April 5.

Now that Glo has a song with Megan and both Glo and Megan have songs with Cardi B and all three have songs with Latto, how far away do you think we are from a female rap Avengers teaming up to save hip-hop and finally give us that “Ladies’ Night” remake we’ve all been clamoring for for the last six years? I’d say about six months, maybe. You can check out the preview of GloRilla and Megan Thee Stallion’s new song above.

EhhThang EhhThang is out 4/5 via CMG/Interscope.