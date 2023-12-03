On December 1, GloRilla revealed that she underwent breast enhancement surgery as a special treat to herself and her boo. “I just bought some new titties,” the “Lick Or Sum” rapper said during a broadcast. “Y’all like my new titties? I’m on my bullsh*t, I just bought some new titties. I ain’t with that overboard sh*t. These are just a little fill-in. Just filled them in.”

She added, “I just got them done so my man can grip on.”

GloRilla reveals that she recently got breast enhancement surgery pic.twitter.com/i4UJSpQYaF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) December 2, 2023

In a screengrab captured by The Shade Room, GloRilla slammed negative comments about her slender physique. “This is my last time addressing this,” wrote GloRilla via her Instagram stories. “You motherf*ckers better get use to this slim body, green pretty ass eyes, and big beautiful nose of mine cause ain’t a damn thing gone change. Y’all can hate y’all self all you want, but I love me some Big Glo.”

GloRilla isn’t the only woman musician to speak candidly about undergoing cosmetic procedures. Nicki Minaj, Latto, Cardi B, and SZA are just a few others who have revealed the work they’ve had done.

