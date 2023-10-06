Last year, GloRilla‘s life changed after years of putting in hard work. Before making a breakthrough with hits like “F.N.F (Let’s Go)” and “Tomorrow 2,” she worked various part-time jobs. However, she admitted that those jobs didn’t always work out.

In an interview with HipHopDX taken at the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the Memphis rapper revealed that she once got fired from a job for singing a deep cut by one of her favorite artists.

Glo shared that she worked at Amazon, Walmart, and Nike, but her first love was always music. She always had fun on the job, however, Glo noted that having fun while working these gigs would often result in her getting fired.

“Me and my friend, [rapper] Gloss Up, we were singin’ a Beyoncé song and we got fired from Nike,” she said.

The song in question was “Dance For You” from Bey’s 2011 album, 4. And while she may have gotten terminated from the job, it wasn’t a total L for Glo. Elsewhere in the interview, she revealed that she attended three shows on Beyoncé’s critically-acclaimed Renaissance World Tour this year.

It’s safe to say that Glo’s pre-fame work experiences didn’t break her soul.

You can see the interview above.