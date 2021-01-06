The Grammys Upset The SAG Awards By Rescheduling For The Same Day

The Recording Academy and the Grammy Awards haven’t exactly done any favors to their approval rating over the past few months. Artists and fans have a lot of problems with this year’s nominations, The Weeknd is especially peeved, Fiona Apple might smash a Grammy if she wins one, and some artists want their nominations removed. Now, the Academy has managed to make somebody else angry at them.

Yesterday, it was revealed that the Recording Academy postponed the Grammys to March 14. The issue there is that this is the same date this year’s the 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are taking place. SAG-AFTRA, the organization behind the SAG Awards, are peeved by the situation. In a statement (as Variety reports), the organization noted that they are “extremely disappointed” by the scheduling conflict.

The statement reads:

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast. We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry. The SAG Awards recognizes outstanding acting performances over the past year. We will again put on a spectacular show that accomplishes that mission. Our two organizations, SAG-AFTRA and the Recording Academy, share members and work together effectively to advocate for artists in many areas. In an environment that is increasingly challenging for televised awards programs, we also have a mutual interest in successfully showcasing the artistry and talent of our respective memberships. We are in contact with the Recording Academy and will continue to work with our sister organizations to find ways to make this year’s awards season as successful as possible.”

