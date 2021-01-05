The Weeknd has not held back his feelings about the Grammys and the Recording Academy since he somehow didn’t earn a single nomination for the 2021 ceremony (which look like it’s going to be postponed). He has called them out on multiple occasions over the past few months, and now fans believe he has done so again in the new “Save Your Tears” video that he released today.

In one scene that many fans on Twitter have interpreted as a shot at the Grammys, The Weeknd holds a golden trophy (which supposedly represents a Grammy trophy) as he performs on stage and eventually throws it away. Right before he does that, he sings, “I broke your heart like someone did to mine.”

ABEL SAID F*CK THE GRAMMYS pic.twitter.com/7vPBHO4KYF — aly (@abelsblues) January 5, 2021

One fan offered a compelling broader theory, writing in multiple tweets, “So Abel’s on stage performing, physically looking fake and not his true self. He’s performing for a crowd full of masked people. the crowd could symbolize the Grammys voters bc I don’t think we know who they are irl. Him performing for these masked people could symbolize artists having to perform and do things for the Recording Academy in order to get nominations, maybe even wins. His appearance, mostly his face, could mean that he has to be this fake person for these voters to nominate him.”

So Abel's on stage performing, physically looking fake and not his true self. He's performing for a crowd full of masked people. the crowd could symbolize the Grammys voters bc I don't think we know who they are irl. pic.twitter.com/pbyixlRkvc — aqua | protect black women (@xoharris2000) January 5, 2021

Him performing for these masked people could symbolize artists having to perform and do things for the Recording Academy in order to get nominations, maybe even wins. — aqua | protect black women (@xoharris2000) January 5, 2021

His appearance, mostly his face, could mean that he has to be this fake person for these voters to nominate him — aqua | protect black women (@xoharris2000) January 5, 2021

Check out some more reactions to the video below.

The Weeknd ended Grammys https://t.co/Yd6KQ972wa — ilostmyfaith (@afterxours_) January 5, 2021

The Weeknd’s newest video “Save Your Tears” depicts The Weeknd with a chiseled face performing around people with masks. This is a diss to the Grammys. Abel also throws a Trophy(Grammy)Away. These people with masks are supposed to be celebrities. — We All Fall (@a_weeknd) January 5, 2021