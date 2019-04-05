Yesterday, a new feature story about Grimes from Cultured magazine was published, the one where she said that her Art Angels album is “a piece of crap” and “a stain on my life.” She promoted the piece in an Instagram post, and in that post, she also wrote, “I hid an ambient psychedelic song somewhere on SoundCloud I doubt u can find it but if u can I dunno, there it tis.”

Fans got to work, and it actually didn’t take them that long to track down the song. A post in the r/grimes subreddit asked where the song could be, and a commenter delivered with a Soundcloud link last night. They didn’t say how they came across the song, but now it’s easy to see how they probably found it: The song is titled “принцесса,” which is Russian for “princess” and was also the caption of one of Grimes’ recent Instagram posts.

The song was posted on March 30 by a user named Dark, whose location is set as “Death Star, Antarctica.” As for the sound of the song, Grimes was right about it being ambient and psychedelic: The ethereal instrumental is accompanied by some percussion with heavy delay and dreamy Grimes vocalizations.

Listen to “принцесса” above.