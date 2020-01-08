For Griselda Records’ first music video of 2020, the trio commemorated the special occasion by hiring iconic video director Hype Williams to shoot the clip for “Dr. Bird’s.” Reportedly titled for a Jamaican restaurant in the group’s native Buffalo, New York, “Dr. Bird’s” lives on WWCD, Griselda’s group debut under Shady Records. With a grim beat provided by in-house producer Daringer, “Dr. Bird’s” finds Benny, Conway, and Westside Gunn reeling off intricate tales of street crimes ranging from drug sales to shootouts with their signature sardonic twist.

The video itself is a relatively straightforward production that should be comfortingly familiar to anyone aware of Williams’ prior work. While the production budget appears to have been considerably stripped-down compared to some of the glitzy clips he’s directed in the past, Griselda’s soldiers have more than enough charisma to carry the stark, black-and-white imagery as computer generated representations of their bricks and guns — complete with the Virgil Abloh-style “brick” branding — flash on the blank screen behind them, providing colorful pops of bright visual flair.

Griselda is sure to have a similarly splashy 2020, as their profile has risen considerably since they first set out to “bring back” grimy, crime-ridden, New York-style rap. With the help of Eminem, they’ve been exposed to a broader audience and look to take over with a nonstop flow of new music from all three members.

Watch the video for “Dr. Bird’s” above. WWCD is out now on Griselda/Shady/Interscope Records. Get it here.