Buffalo, New York rappers Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, and Westside Gunn — collectively known as Griselda — are set to release their long-awaited Shady Records debut album WWCD this Friday, November 29. The group announced the album’s release date via press release, revealing that the project would also feature New York rap legends 50 Cent and Raekwon the Chef, as well as their Shady Records boss, Eminem. You can check out the cover — which naturally features a photo of famed drug lord Griselda Blanco — below and the tracklisting at the bottom of the post.

The group has become more and more widely known over the past five years thanks to a seemingly nonstop release schedule of solo albums and mixtapes which includes Gunn’s Hitler Wears Hermes series and 2018’s Supreme Blientele album, Conway’s Look What I Became from earlier this year, and Benny’s Tana Talk 3 from 2018. In addition, the group has released a veritable deluge of collaborative tapes with fellow rappers 38 Spesh (Stabbed & Shot with Benny), Smoke DZA (Statue of Limitations with Benny), the late Prodigy (Hell Still On Earth EP with Conway), and MF Doom (WestsideDoom with Gunn). They’ve also guested both as a group and individually on any number of standalone tracks with the likes of Pusha T, Skyzoo, Elzhi, and more.

WWCD is out this Friday, November 29 via Shady Records. Check out the tracklisting below.

1. Marchello Intro (feat. Raekwon The Chef)

2. Chef Dreds

3. Moselle

4. Cruiser Weight Coke

5. Freddie HotSpot

6. DR. BIRD’S

7. The Old Groove (feat. Novel_

8. Scotties

9. Kennedy (feat. Tiona Deniece)

10. City On The Map (feat. 50 Cent)

11. May Store (feat. Keisha Plum)

12. Lowery (AA Outro)

13. Bang [Remix] (feat. Eminem)