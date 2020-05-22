All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

Snoop Dogg — “I Wanna Go Outside” As he’s done countless times before, Snoop Dogg’s with one of the best new rap songs of the week with the anthem “I Wanna Go Outside.” He commandeers a funky, whimsical composition to autotune croon about the rigors of quarantine, pleading, “you can’t tell me this is how we ‘sposed to be livin.’” Fetty Wap — “Pretty Thang” On his latest release, Fetty Wap decided to offer a sultry ode to the ladies called “Pretty Thang.” His elongated harmonies are intact on the single, which is the latest in a slew of 2020 releases.

21 Lil Harold — “Turnt” Feat. Young Nudy Young Nudy is talking greasy along with 21 Lil Harold, a member of 21 Savage’s Slaughter Gang Crew. Their menacing collaboration is the closer for Harold’s Keep It 21 EP. Styles P — Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm Not many artists are lucky enough to get 13 albums deep in the rap game. Styles P is one of them, and he sounds ready to go for as many more as he wants on Styles David: Ghost Your Enthusiasm, his latest project. The 15-track lyrical exhibition shows him linking up with Lox brethren Jadakiss and Sheek Louch on two different tracks, but he’s just fine on his own, providing the gritty head-nodders and OG wisdom that’s made him a model for what so-called “grown man rap” looks like.

Casanova — “Stress” Brooklyn’s Casanova is one of the game’s most jovial personalities, but it’s not all good in his world. He made that clear on “Stress,” a piano-driven confessional where he culls through his internal discontent, including the untimely death of Pop Smoke. Key Glock — Son Of A Gun Just four months after his Yellow Tape project, Memphis’ Key Glock is back with Son Of A Gun. The Paper Route Empire artist’s 14-track release is another charismatic effort sure to inspire young hustlers of all kinds — and serve as a thumping soundtrack to whatever semblance of Memorial Day celebrations take place this weekend.

Kota The Friend — Anything Last month, Kota The Friend told us that a prevailing for his latest album is, “what means everything to you?” Listeners can ponder their own answer to that question while Anything’s thought-provoking lyricism and feel-good soundscape serve as a much needed sonic tonic for this time. Young MA — Red Flu The pandemic is affecting different artists different ways. Some people, but not Young MA. This week she affirmed on Twitter that, “we bouta f*ck the summer up! 😈 this pandemic ain’t do nothin but turn my savage up.” That savage energy is all over Red Flu EP, the Brooklyn rhymer’s latest project. The 7-track project, with songs like the aspirational “2020 Vision” and catchy “Quarantine Party” indicates that nothing is getting in the way of MA’s artistic vision.

Joell Ortiz & Kxng Crooked — “Memorial Day” Memorial Day is lauded as the unofficial start of summer, but it’s actually a day to honor the legacy of people lost in war. Joell Ortiz and Kxng Crooked’s latest track, from their upcoming H.A.R.D. album, uses the occasion to pay homage to several of their lost loved ones. Cambatta — “nXggXr ChrXst” Cambatta is “stuck in this 21st century war” on “nXggXr ChrXst,” a pensive, lyrically dense single from his upcoming LSD album that will be released on July 21st.

Medhane — “I’m Deadass” The Brooklyn rapper commandeers producer iblss’ sleepy jazz sample on “I’m Deadass,” the first single from his upcoming Cold Water album. Mulatto — “He Say She Say” Mulatto gets flossy on “He Say She Say,” where she bigs herself up and offers the not so humble flex that, “I don’t even know nothin’ bout no basketball, but on the ‘Gram flexed up wit’ a floor seat.”

Jackboy — “Spittin Facts” Earlier this week, Jackboy commemorated Haitian Flag Day by dropping “Spittin Facts,” a melancholy reflection on friends lost, his incarcerated Sniper Gang boss Kodak Black, and the sad reality that “n****s be on your team / but hoping that you fumble.” Tafia — “Just Sayin” Feat. Derrick Milano Last July, Meek Mill let it be known that he was looking for artists for Dream Chasers Records. One of those acquisitions was Miami rapper Tafia, who dropped off the colorful video for his “Just Sayin” track featuring Derrick Milano. “I can’t f*ck with you, you a goofball” the Dreamchaser signee contends on the quaking single from his Street Fanci 3 project.

Mike — “nothin2say (Never Forget)” In July, Mike is dropping his Weight Of The World project on his 10K projects label. He offered up a cathartic taste of what to come on “nothin2say,” in which he rips through a stream of consciousness over a warm loop. Brady Watt — “Push On Thru” Feat. Rass Kass & Maverick Sabre Many people have been listening to inspirational music during this period of quarantining and social distancing, looking to drift away from the current circumstance. It’s this very time that inspired Brady Watt, Rass Kass, and Maverick Sabre to create the inspirational, intercontinental “Push On Thru” single. They paired the track with a that Watt says via email “was shot during the quarantine in Ireland, New York, and LA (all using social distancing practices of course).”