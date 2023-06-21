If anyone has need of some positive affirmations, it’s Gunna. The YSL rapper was locked up with his labelmates and accused of being in a gang, and after being denied bail three times over the course of six months, he finally accepted a plea deal that got him out, only to be branded a snitch by the hip-hop community at large. Since it doesn’t seem like those words of comfort are coming from anyone else anytime soon, he gives them to himself in “Alright” from his new album A Gift And A Curse.

In the video, Gunna isolates himself in what looks like the bottom of an air shaft (this set has made appearances in plenty of videos before), where he ponders his current situation and looks for the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel. Whether the warm reception of his new album will help reverse the course of his recent run of misfortunes remains to be seen, but as he tells himself, it’s gonna be alright.

Watch Gunna’s “Alright” video above.

A Gift And A Curse is out now via Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. Get it here.

