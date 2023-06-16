Gunna has a lot to get off his chest. The Atlanta rapper has had a rough year; after spending most of 2022 in jail\ over the racketeering case against Young Stoner Life Records (or the Young Slime Life gang, depending on whose story you believe), Gunna’s been under fire from hip-hop fans for most of 2023 after accepting an Alford plea in exchange for release with time served.

Taking the deal has gotten him branded a snitch by rap fans (sure, Braden, whatever you say) and some peers but that didn’t stop him from releasing a new album, A Gift & A Curse, featuring songs like “Bread & Butter” and “Back To The Moon.” Today, Gunna dropped a video for the latter, in which he vents about his present circumstances and challenges his critics to walk a mile in his moon boots. It certainly seems unlikely that they can or would.

Gunna spends plenty of the new album addressing the accusations against him, including on “I Was Just Thinking.”

Watch Gunna’s “Back To The Moon” video above.

A Gift & A Curse is out now on Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment. Get it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.