What Happened Between Gunna And His Producer Wheezy?

Since his release from jail, Gunna has been working to repair the pieces of his life. For the “Bread & Butter” rapper, atop the list was reclaiming his position in hip-hop. With the release of his new album, A Gift & A Curse, he’s well on his way. On the other hand, after the news of Gunna taking a plea deal in the YSL Rico case, not everyone in the game is welcoming him back with open arms.

Many of Gunna’s former collaborators have made it clear that they have no interest in working with the entertainer in any capacity. According to No Jumper, one of those music professionals included his longtime producer, Wheezy. So, what exactly happened between Gunna and his producer Wheezy?

The outlet alleges that Wheezy referred to his former friend as a “rat” and doesn’t want anything to do with the musician. In the exchange via Instagram’s direct messages, the Wheezy cuts down a fan’s request to forgive Gunna because Young Thug hasn’t publicly denounced him. The rumors of an ongoing feud only worsened when supporters realized that Wheezy did not have a production hand on Gunna’s new album, nor had he posted the cover image of the album on social media.

Neither has publicly spoken on the status of their working relationship, but Gunna and Wheezy still follow each other on social media.

A Gift & A Curse is out now via Young Stoner Life Records/300 Entertainment. Find more information here.

