Tinashe And Halle Bailey Perform At The NFL Season Opener

Football season is kicking off with a bang. At tonight’s NFL season opener, where the Buffalo Bills are taking on the Los Angeles Rams, Halle Bailey and Tinashe graced the stage to open with powerful musical performances.

Up first was Bailey, who performed a breathtaking rendition of “Lift Every Voice And Sing.”

Halle's voice is so heavenly, so beautiful #Kickoff2022 pic.twitter.com/Y9SbDYdhls — best of chloe x halle (@chloexhallefile) September 9, 2022

Shortly after, Tinashe followed, singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Tinashe – USA National Anthem Star Spangled Banner Live Rams vs Bills NFL pic.twitter.com/9KqJMul4lK — TBR (@tinashebrazil) September 9, 2022

Both Tinashe and Bailey have been making moves in music for about 10 years, though with their new endeavors, they both feel like they’re just getting started.

“Now that I’m independent and I’ve been in the game for a decade, I’m really big on saying yes to a lot, and not overthinking things,” Tinashe said in a recent interview with W. “I’m just trying to get back to that original mindset of, we make art for fun. This is a privilege to be able to make any type of art. In my 30s, I want to have fun being a creative and a mogul. But I’m far from done with my music era. I feel like that’s still on the come up.”

Next year, Bailey is set to star in a live-action version of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, as well as a remake of The Color Purple. She is also in the studio working on music with her sister, Chloe. In an interview with Essence, Bailey revealed that while she’s looking forward to her upcoming feature films, music will always take priority in her heart.

Check out Halle Bailey and Tinashe’s performances above.