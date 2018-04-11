Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It’s been nearly a year since a terrorist bombed Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert last May, leaving 22 killed and dozens more injured.

During a show at the same venue Monday night (April 9), Harry Styles paid an emotional tribute to those affected by the horrific event.

“I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room,” Styles — a Chesire, England native — told the crowd. “The next song that we’re going to play for you I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester.”

The song, “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart,” comes from Grande’s 2014 studio album, My Everything, and though the former One Direction member has been playing it during his tour, this particular performance spoke volumes about what the song, and Manchester, mean to him.

Styles has also been testing two brand new songs on tour, “Anna” and Medicine,” with the latter causing speculation about the singer’s rumored bisexuality.

Watch Harry Styles’ moving Manchester tribute above.