Harry Styles Performs Ariana Grande’s ‘Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart’ In Manchester To Pay Tribute To Bombing Victims

#Ariana Grande
04.11.18 2 hours ago

It’s been nearly a year since a terrorist bombed Manchester Arena during an Ariana Grande concert last May, leaving 22 killed and dozens more injured.

During a show at the same venue Monday night (April 9), Harry Styles paid an emotional tribute to those affected by the horrific event.

“I grew up coming to my first concerts in this room, I love this room,” Styles — a Chesire, England native — told the crowd. “The next song that we’re going to play for you I wrote a few years ago, and I gave it to a singer called Ariana Grande. She sang it a few times, and now we’re going to do our version of it for you — and if you can find some way to join in please do so. I stand with you, Manchester.”

The song, “Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart,” comes from Grande’s 2014 studio album, My Everything, and though the former One Direction member has been playing it during his tour, this particular performance spoke volumes about what the song, and Manchester, mean to him.

Styles has also been testing two brand new songs on tour, “Anna” and Medicine,” with the latter causing speculation about the singer’s rumored bisexuality.

Watch Harry Styles’ moving Manchester tribute above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ariana Grande
TAGSARIANA GRANDEHARRY STYLESJust A Little Bit Of Your HeartManchester Arena

The RX

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 1 day ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 5 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 5 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP