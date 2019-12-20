Getty Image
Harry Styles Brought Out Stormzy During His ‘Fine Line’ London Stop And They Rapped ‘Vossi Bop’ Together

Two local legends linked up in London when Stormzy surprised the crowd at Harry Styles’ Fine Line Tour stop, coming out onstage to perform his Heavy Is The Head single “Vossi Bop” and call Styles “a brilliant artist.” The crowd, naturally, went ballistic at the sight of the rapper, who received hype man support from Styles from stage left. As many fans noticed, Harry was just as enthusiastic as Stormzy — and the audience — when the rapper snapped the bar “F*ck the government and f*ck Boris.”

Soon enough, the exuberant reaction to Stormzy’s appearance had launched the rapper’s name onto Twitter’s trending topics list, where dozens of videos and hyped up reactions appeared. One fan on Twitter took the opportunity to note that the two performers’ appearance together signaled an altogether different dynamic than the one posed by media, who took their shared release date last Friday as a sign of competition between them. Instead, they seem to be more than happy to cross-promote, perhaps realizing that when one succeeds, they both do.

Styles is back in the UK after debuting album in at a concert in Los Angles which Uproxx’s own Phil Cosores reviewed here. Meanwhile, Stormzy’s own Heavy Is The Head tour kicks off in February. Check out more fan reactions to Stormzy’s surprise appearance below.

Stormzy is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

