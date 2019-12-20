Two local legends linked up in London when Stormzy surprised the crowd at Harry Styles’ Fine Line Tour stop, coming out onstage to perform his Heavy Is The Head single “Vossi Bop” and call Styles “a brilliant artist.” The crowd, naturally, went ballistic at the sight of the rapper, who received hype man support from Styles from stage left. As many fans noticed, Harry was just as enthusiastic as Stormzy — and the audience — when the rapper snapped the bar “F*ck the government and f*ck Boris.”

hearing Harry rap “fuck the government fuck Boris” at a secret show with Stormzy literally seems like a glitch pic.twitter.com/Tq2JyLltHb — ✰205 (@brownskinshe) December 19, 2019

Soon enough, the exuberant reaction to Stormzy’s appearance had launched the rapper’s name onto Twitter’s trending topics list, where dozens of videos and hyped up reactions appeared. One fan on Twitter took the opportunity to note that the two performers’ appearance together signaled an altogether different dynamic than the one posed by media, who took their shared release date last Friday as a sign of competition between them. Instead, they seem to be more than happy to cross-promote, perhaps realizing that when one succeeds, they both do.

Harry Styles you are a legend my guy, what a moment ❤️❤️❤️ — HEAVY IS THE HEAD (@stormzy) December 19, 2019

Styles is back in the UK after debuting album in at a concert in Los Angles which Uproxx’s own Phil Cosores reviewed here. Meanwhile, Stormzy’s own Heavy Is The Head tour kicks off in February. Check out more fan reactions to Stormzy’s surprise appearance below.

the uk media: harry styles and stormzy at war over their albums released in the same week

reality: pic.twitter.com/gV29H7QVi7 — eleni👄 (@holylarents) December 19, 2019

HARRY AND STORMZY SINGING VOSSI BOP PART 1 pic.twitter.com/JyEoqCESFv — althea HARRY TODAY (@lokisphil) December 20, 2019

“ THIS IS LONDON CITY, WE THE HOTTEST IN THE WORLD” THAT’S FUXKING RIGHT IM GLAD HE CAME TO HIS SENSES pic.twitter.com/CfJCST9qNN — 🅝 is seeing harry TODAY?? (@lightsupnaomi) December 19, 2019

OH MY GKD SOH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/ACGL0JIhgw — tilly (@tillyqueerness) December 19, 2019

