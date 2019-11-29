British grime star Stormzy is all set to release his new album, Heavy Is The Head, December 13 and already has a world tour lined up for 2020, which will take him from Europe to Asia, Australia, North America, and Africa over the course of the year. The tour kicks off February 10 in Brussels, Belgium and runs through October 10 in Lagos, Nigeria and tickets go on sale Friday, December 6 at 9 AM local time. Pre-ordering the album gets fans early access (unless they live in Asia or Africa), and you can find more info on Stormzy’s Warner Music store page.

In the time since his debut album, 2017’s Gang Signs & Prayer. Stormzy has gone from promising, young up-and-comer to a bonafide star, working with UK stars like Ed Sheeran (twice) and Idris Elba and covering Beyonce’s “Brown Skin Girl” from her Grammy-nominated Lion King companion album. And while his upcoming album title may make it seem like he laments the pressures of wearing the “Crown,” the fact he’s now rubbing shoulders with the likes of his hero Jay-Z (and even turning down collaborations with him) likely compensates for the weight.

See below for the full tour dates.

