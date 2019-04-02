Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

To follow up her enchanting 2018 Sugar & Spice EP (which also contained everything nice), Hatchie (real name Harriette Pilbeam) recently announced that her debut full-length album, Keepsake, will be dropping this summer, on June 21 via Double Double Whammy. She previously teased the record with “Without A Blush,” and now she’s back with another preview: A video for “Stay With Me,” her uplifting but melancholic new single.

Hatchie said of the song, “‘Stay With Me’ was written as a writing exercise in an effort to step away from my usual style into something more fun and dancey. We originally wrote it with someone else in mind, but realized it was the perfect fit for my album as I wanted to expand into a different sound. It became one of my favorite songs on the record because I’m a sucker for crying-in-the-club tracks.”

She also previously said that she named the album Keepsake because that’s an accurate description of what it is to her: “I’m not much of a nostalgic person when it comes to memories, but I do have a tendency to hold on to certain things, like tickets from the first time I went someplace on holiday. It made sense to me to call the record that, at a time when I’m going to probably end up with a lot of keepsakes — and in a way, this whole alum is almost like a keepsake in itself.”

Watch the “Stay With Me” video above, and find Hatchie’s upcoming tour dates below.