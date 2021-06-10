Music

HER And Chris Stapleton Are A Perfect Pairing While Performing ‘Hold On’ At The CMT Music Awards

HER has become an awards show staple in recent years, so naturally, she found a way to pop up at the CMT Music Awards last night. During the ceremony, she performed her 2020 single “Hold On” alongside Chris Stapleton. While the two artists don’t exactly run in the same musical circles, Stapleton’s raspy country howl actually paired wonderfully with HER’s smooth R&B vocals.

Meanwhile, at a different point in the show, Stapleton (whose “Starting Over” visual was up for Male Video Of The Year but lost to Kane Brown’s “Worship You”) also took to the stage solo to perform “Arkansas.”

Elsewhere, some notable award wins for this year included Carrie Underwood and John Legend winning Video Of The Year for “Hallelujah,” Taylor Swift’s Best Family Feature win for the “The Best Day (Taylor’s Version)” video, and Kelsea Ballerini and Halsey’s rendition of “The Other Girl” from the 2020 CMT Music Awards taking home this year’s CMT Performance Of The Year award. Meanwhile, also receiving nominations in various categories were Maren Morris, Noah Cyrus, Elle King, Pink, Lady A, Kelsea Ballerini, and Darius Rucker.

HER, by the way, also revealed this morning that her upcoming album Back Of My Mind has a release date of June 18.

Watch HER and Stapleton perform “Hold On” above, where you’ll also find Stapleton’s performance of “Arkansas.”

