In just the one month, singer-songwriter HER has found herself involved in two of television’s biggest events. The first was the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, where she was nominated and where she performed. Second, she collaborated with Missy Elliot and Pepsi for their ‘Paint It Black‘ Super Bowl commercial. Now she’s released her second single of the year.

“Comfortable” is HER’s latest release, and it finds the singer baring the kind of vulnerability that’s been noted in her previous work. Driven by an acoustic guitar, the singer graces our ears with a soothing ballad that showers the special someone in her life with love and appreciation. With the lyric “touch is makin’ me feel a way,” HER suggests that this person had pushed her into a level of comfort she has never experienced prior.

The new single also arrives just a week after HER released “Sometimes,” a track she performed at last month’s Grammys. She’s been hinting for quite some time that her third album is in the works, but with two singles already out, it seems like the I Used To Know HER follow-up will arrive sooner than originally anticipated.

You can watch the video for “Comfortable” above.