For the last 20 years, the Honda Battle Of The Bands (HBOB), an invitational showcase that spotlight some of the best HBCU marching bands across the country, made its home on the East Coast. Annual showcases from its launch in 2003 to 2020 (except for a one-year hiatus in 2019) were held in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. After a three-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the HBOB returned in 2023 and Alabama State University in Montgomery, Alabama was selected as the first HBCU to host the invitational. Another break came in 2024, but now the HBOB is back as they confirmed a showcase will take place in 2025. Here’s the twist: They’re going west for the first time ever.

The HBOB will take over SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Saturday, February 1, 2025 for the 19th showcase in its history. Six bands will receive the honor of participating in the invitational for its West Coast debut. The bands for the showcase will be selected through a voting process that includes HBOB fans, HBCU band directors and students, and Honda representatives. Voting begins on July 15 and fans can cast their vote on the HBOB website. Tickets for HBOB 2025 go on sale on May 15 on the HBOB website.

“Honda continues its commitment to powering the dreams and success of HBCU students by providing experiences and opportunities like Honda Battle of the Bands,” said Yvette Hunsicker, vice president of Corporate Social Responsibility and Inclusion & Diversity at American Honda Motor Co., Inc. “Bringing Honda Battle of the Bands to California will provide a platform for these young musicians while expanding awareness of the rich legacy of HBCU schools.”

Ahead of HBOB 2025, Honda showed its commitment to HBCU music education with a $50,000 grant to Thurgood Marshall College Fund. The grant is dedicated to “awarding scholarships that will power the academic ambitions of HBCU student-musicians across the country,” according to a Honda press release. More information about the scholarship program can be found on the Thurgood Marshall College Fund website.