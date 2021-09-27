When “Old Town Road” was becoming the biggest song of all time in terms of chart performance, there was real concern that Lil Nas X would be a one-hit wonder. As we now know, though, the rapper has gone on to have multiple hits since then. In fact, he has three hits right now: On the new Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 2, Lil Nas X has a trio of songs in the top 10.

New to the top 10 is the recently released single “That’s What I Want,” which debuts in the No. 10 spot. Elsewhere, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” is at No. 9, while “Industry Baby” currently sits at No. 2, its Hot 100 peak. As for the song that claimed the throne this week, that’s The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” which is now No. 1 for a sixth total week.

Having three songs in the top 10 is impressive and not something that happens all that often, but it’s also far from the most top-10 songs in a single week. That honor belongs to Drake, who landed an unprecedented nine songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 following the recent release of Certified Lover Boy. Two songs from that album are represented on this week’s top 10: “Way 2 Sexy” is at No. 3 and “Knife Talk” is at No. 8.