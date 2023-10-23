Music

‘Step Brothers’ Duo Will Ferrell And John C. Reilly Reunited To Perform ‘Boats ‘N Hoes’ With Snoop Dogg

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have starred in some iconic movies together: Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, and most recently, Holmes & Watson. Step Brothers in particular was a pop culture phenomenon, and one of the film’s most memorable moments remains the song “Boats ‘N Hoes.” All these years later, Ferrell and Reilly haven’t forgotten about the tune: This past weekend, the pair reunited to perform the song with Snoop Dogg.

This went down at the Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The trio performed a verse of the song before transitioning into Snoop’s “Gin And Juice.” Ferrell and Reilly then surprised Snoop, whose 52nd birthday was on October 20, with a cake and a singing of “Happy Birthday.”

Snoop, meanwhile, recently spoke about how the last thing he wants to be is the smartest person on his team, saying, “What do I always say, y’all? I want to be the dumbest one on my team. I’ve always said that, I just said that the other night. Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, I got some bad muthaf*ckas around me!”

Check out Ferrell, Reilly, and Snoop’s performance above.

