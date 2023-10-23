Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly have starred in some iconic movies together: Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, and most recently, Holmes & Watson. Step Brothers in particular was a pop culture phenomenon, and one of the film’s most memorable moments remains the song “Boats ‘N Hoes.” All these years later, Ferrell and Reilly haven’t forgotten about the tune: This past weekend, the pair reunited to perform the song with Snoop Dogg.

This went down at the Best Night of Your Life 2 benefit show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The trio performed a verse of the song before transitioning into Snoop’s “Gin And Juice.” Ferrell and Reilly then surprised Snoop, whose 52nd birthday was on October 20, with a cake and a singing of “Happy Birthday.”

Snoop, meanwhile, recently spoke about how the last thing he wants to be is the smartest person on his team, saying, “What do I always say, y’all? I want to be the dumbest one on my team. I’ve always said that, I just said that the other night. Because if I’m the dumbest one on the team, I got some bad muthaf*ckas around me!”

Check out Ferrell, Reilly, and Snoop’s performance above.