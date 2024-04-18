How Long Have Kid Cudi & Lola Abecassis Sartore Been Dating?

Kid Cudi is on one hell of a hot streak. In addition to joining the Coachella week two lineup, he just announced his engagement to menswear designer Lola Abecassis Sartore. The couple attended the Paramount+ premiere party for Knuckles together; Cudi later shared photos from the event on Instagram with a heartfelt caption. It was a splashy reveal, but it left fans wondering just how long the two had been dating before Cudi let the cat out of the bag.

However, the answer remains unclear as they kept their relationship under wraps so well. The relationship is likely fairly recent, as Cudi told Esquire in 2022 he was looking for someone special. “I want a girlfriend,” he said at the time. “I need to be with somebody. Most people would think I enjoy being single, because I’m single a lot. But I’m a relationship man… My goal is to find someone. Soon, hopefully. And get married and have more kids.”

It certainly appears he’s one step closer to that goal. In his caption debuting his new fiancee, the groundbreaking hip-hop star wrote, “This amazing woman makes me so happy, she is everything to me and im so excited to share this news w u all. Life is wild, and right when I felt my future was uncertain, it became crystal clear with Lola. Happy Cud in full effect.”