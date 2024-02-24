Kid Cudi had some good news and some bad news for fans today. On the positive side, he announced that not only are dates for his Insano World Tour on the way, but he is also almost done with his next record — despite just dropping his recent one, Insano, last month. The bad news is that it might be a little bit until people can hear the follow-up.

“My next album is already about 80% done, and it’ll be out in 2026,” Kid Cudi posted on Twitter. “As always, we’re takin it someplace new. Just wanted to let yall know, expect an album from me every other year… next year is all about filmin. Got a bunch of stuff I need to get done. Film and tv. So I take a year off of music to do it all.”

According to Rolling Stone, Kid Cudi is set to appear in the upcoming horror film, Maxxxine. He also might have some more animated projects in the works. However, this year is also about hitting the road to perform.

Those who are hoping to go to one of Cudi’s upcoming Insano World Tour shows can find more information about getting tickets here.

Check out Kid Cudi’s tweet about finishing his next album and his plans for the next few years above.