How Long Is André 3000’s ‘New Blue Sun Live Tour’ Concert?

According to a Reddit user who attended the first show in Brooklyn, André 3000 and his band “played for 90 minutes, cellphones weren’t allowed, and at no point did it get boring.”

“Native ATLien and lifelong ‘Kast devotee who just happened to be in NY this week for a work trip, so I was able to catch the inaugural show in Brooklyn.

It was really pure and beautiful — it’s clear that not one iota of it is contrived, and it’s not a display of virtuosity on Dre’s part, but of exploring the joy of finding beautiful ways to express what he’s been thinking and feeling (he’s arguably the biggest virtuoso ever at rap, so nothing to prove).

All the players in the band are stone cold killer and kept a vibe going all night. Dre worked thru technical difficulties and nerves early on by talking a pretty good bit about what joy the journey of playing flute (with no real intention) has brought him and others around him. This man redefined a genre, made a diamond-selling album, and is approaching this new thing with the joy and curiosity of a child, in the best way.

He also specifically thanked the rap fans in the audience for coming to support and expressed that he hoped they dug it in some way.

They played for 90 minutes, cell phones weren’t allowed, and at no point did it get boring. It’s an utterly unique experience, and if you go in with an open spirit, you might just unlock a new core memory.

Can’t wait to see what others think as the tour rolls on.”