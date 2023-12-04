How Many Kids Does Nelly Have?

St. Louis rapper Nelly has been a pop culture fixture for 20 years, but there are still some things even his most hardcore fans don’t know about him. With the news breaking that he and longtime girlfriend Ashanti are expecting their first child together, some of those fans might be wondering whether Nelly has any other kids — or just how many.

As it turns out, when his and Ashanti’s child is born, that will make five kids for the “Country Grammar” rapper, who has two children from prior relationships and two adopted children, who are also his niece and nephew. He adopted them after his sister Jackie died from luekemia complications in 2005. Although he generally keeps all of the kids out of the public eye, he has occasionally posted photos with them on special occasions: